Bolts escape Phoenix, halt skid

Garvo Lanete took charge late in the game to help Meralco escape Phoenix 92-90 in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday. The win arrested the Bolts’ three-game losing skid and improved the team’s win-loss record to 3-6.

“It was really a hard fought game. I’m just happy my guys stayed in there and kept fighting till the end,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “Phoenix fought their way back and we really have to dig deeper to win this game. We treated this game like a championship because if we had lost, we would be out.”

Lanete tallied 24 points, including four triples, to lead the Bolts while forward Cliff Hodge had 17 points and two blocks before leaving the game with still 12 seconds left in the third frame because of a knee injury.

Willie Wilson scored a conference high 24 points while Matthew Wright had 16 points before fouling out in the last minute mark to lead the Fuel Masters, whose win-loss record fell to 4-5.

Scores:

MERALCO 92 – Lanete 24, Hodge 17, Tolomia 9, Newsome 9, Canaleta 9, Caram 9, Hugnatan 6, Amer 5, Salva 4, Ballesteros 0, Baracael 0.

PHOENIX 90 – Wilson 24, Wright 16, Jazul 13, Perkins 10, Chan 8, Mendoza 6, Dehesa 5, Intal 4, Kramer 4, Gamboa 0, Alolino 0, Chua 0.

Quarter scores: 29-18, 54-40, 70-75, 92-90.