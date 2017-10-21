Bolts even series

Allen Durham scored the crucial basket that allowed Meralco to escape Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 85-83, in Game 4 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum. The series is now even at 2-2.

Durham fired the winning shot with 47 ticks left off a pass from Reynel Hugnatan. Prior to that, Justin Brownlee sank two game-tying free throws that brought the score to 83-83.

“We pretty executed well our plays although it was a close game. It’s a big win for our program and big win for the series. It’s really good to tie the series and hopefully we execute well in the next game. We came into this game with a mentality that we really needed to come out of a 0-2 deficit,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

“It is better to be 2-2 than to be 3-1,” Black added. “The guys are really focused this time and we made some big shots down the stretch and made good passes.”

Just like in Game 3, the back-to-back Best Import Durham had another prolific output notching 22 of his 28 points in the last two period on top of his 18 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Chris Newsome contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bolts.

Hugnatan added 14 points and seven boards while Baser Amer had 11 points, including his crucial triple in the last 1:16 that gave the Bolts an 83-81 lead.

Meralco was ahead in the third quarter, 61-48, but Ginebra retaliated in the final period behind Brownlee and Aguilar to snatch the lead 81-78.

But Durham and Amer delivered the clutch baskets to seal Meralco’s win.

Brownlee finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Gin Kings. Joe Devance had 15 points and six rebounds also for Ginebra.

Game 5 will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Sunday.

Scores:

MERALCO 85 – Durham 28, Newsome 18, Hugnatan 14, Amer 11, Hodge 7, Dillinger 2, Caram 2, Faundo 2, Lanete 1, Tolomia 0.

GINEBRA 83 – Brownlee 34, Devance 15, Caguioa 8, Aguilar 7, Slaughter 6, Cruz 4, Thompson 4, Ferrer 3, Helterbrand 2, Tenorio 0, Mercado 0.

Quarters: 17-17, 41-40, 68-63, 85-83.