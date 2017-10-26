Bolts, Gin Kings clash for crown in winner-take-all Game 7

Defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco collide for the crown in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the best-of-seven championship series of the Philippine Basketball Association Season (PBA) 42 Governors’ Cup today at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Game begins at 7 p.m.

Faced with a do-or-die situation in Game 6, the Bolts survived the Gin Kings, 98-91, to send the series to the distance behind the impressive performances of the 38-year-old veteran Reynel Hugnatan and back-to-back Best Import winner Allen Durham.

This will be Meralco’s first Game 7 in the finals but not for its head coach Norman Black.

“There is a lot of first for Meralco this year as far as accomplishments and I’m really proud of that. But I’ve been through a lot of Game 7s so I hope I can share my experience there and I hope the players will step up,” said Black, who drew 24 points from Hugnatan highlighted by six triples in Game 6.

“What’s important now is our guys to come out with a lot of energy and show on Friday that we are ready to win a championship. But the tough part is we’re in a tough competition,” added Black, who also got huge contributions from Garvo Lanete (15 points) and Chris Newsome (10 points and 11 assists) last game. “One team is going to make it in Game 7 and hopefully it is us.”

Durham is expected to go all-out in the deciding match after posting 28 points and 19 rebounds in Game 6 and avenge their finals loss to the same team in the same conference last season.

“This is why I came back to get another opportunity (to play in the finals again). This is the first time and I’m really excited. This is also a great opportunity to make history for Meralco,” said Durham, referring to Meralco’s first ever championship since joining the league in 2010.

Ginebra, on the other hand, is looking for its 10th overall title and second consecutive Governors’ Cup crown.

The Gin Kings never trailed in the series, erecting a 2-0 lead before the Bolts tied it to 2-all. Ginebra grabbed a 3-2 advantage in Game 5 with an 85-74 win.

Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone, who conducted a close-door practice on Thursday at the Upperdeck gym in Ortigas, said Game 7 is a toss up and no team holds the advantage.

“We are looking forward now to Game 7. It is a 50-50 game and I’m not sure experience will play a big role in Game 7,” said Cone, admitting that Hugnatan, his former player at Alaska, has been a thorn on their side.

“

Reynel (Hugnatan) is also a nightmare match up for Greg (Slaughter) because he spread the floor. He is also shooting 50 percent from the three-point line,” he added.

Joe Devance, who had 11 points in Game 6, said Game 7 is no longer Xs and Os.

“We just have to play hard in Game 7. It is not all about adjustments but whoever wants it more. It is going to be a physical game and I hope my experience will help us,” said Devance.

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 23 points while Slaughter added 18 points and three blocks in Game 6, a match that posted a record-breaking crowd attendance of 53,642.