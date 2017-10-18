Bolts score bounce-back win in Game 3

Allen Durham led Meralco to a 94-81 victory over defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 3 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Durham, backed by veteran Reynel Hugnatan, pulled off a blazing 19-4 run in the last quarter to erase a 75-77 deficit en route to a 91-80 lead with only 1:24 left in the game. The Bolts were never threatened since then and their victory brought the championship series to 1-2.

The back-to-back Best Import Durham notched 23 of his 38 points in the last quarter on top of 20 rebounds and five blocks. Hugnatan compensated for the absence of the injured Ranidel De Ocampo, finishing with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the three-point zone while Jared Dillinger contributed nine points.

“The game becomes a lot easier if you can make shots and knock down your outside shots. Today we did much better of our perimeter shots. A lot of credits to Reynel Hugnatan for stepping up. Our defense was pretty solid tonight. It’s going to be tough going forward without Ranidel in the series,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone didn’t hide his disappointment over Black’s calling a timeout in the last few seconds of the game despite his wards’ comfortable lead.

“He (Cone) didn’t shake my hand because he is mad about my last timeout and that’s his problem not mine.”

With his team behind 21-23 at the end of the first quarter, Mark Caguioa stepped up in the second frame scoring eight points, the highlight of the Gin Kings’ 18-9 salvo. The Gin Kings grabbed the lead, 39-32, with still 3:24 to go to the delight of the Ginebra fans.

But Meralco came out with 16-6 run late in the second frame to narrow the gap 46-47.

The Bolts trimmed the gap more, 52-60, with still 5:33 left in the third period, and seize the advantage at the start of the final quarter, 66-64, via a 14-4 run highlighted by Durham’s 10 points.

Meralco leaned on Durham in the remaining minutes of the match to outscore the Gin Kings, 28-17, securing the win.

Import Justin Brownlee was limited to mere 15 points and 11 rebounds while Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter had 14 points apiece for the Gin Kings.

Ginebra is gunning for its 10th overall title and back-to-back crowns in the Governors’ Cup while Meralco is aiming for its first PBA title since joining the league in 2010.

The Bolts’ veteran starter De Ocampo injured his left calf with 8:24 left in the first quarter and didn’t return to action for the rest of the game.

Game 4 is set on Friday after the Leo Prieto Season Awards.

SCORES:

MERALCO 94 – Durham 38, Hugnatan 22, Dillinger 9, Lanete 8, Caram 7, Newsome 7, Hodge 3, Amer 0, De Ocampo 0, Faundo 0, Tolomia 0.

GINEBRA 81 – Brownlee 15, Tenorio 14, Aguilar J. 14, Slaughter 12, Thompson 10, Devance 8, Caguioa 8, Mercado 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarters: 21-21, 46-47, 66-64, 94-81.