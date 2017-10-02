Bolts seek commanding 2-0 lead vs Hotshots

Meralco aims to move closer toward gaining a finals seat and a commanding 2-0 lead with a win in Game 2 against the Star in their best-of-five semifinals in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors’ Cup at 7 p.m. tonight at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Bolts crawled out of a 17-point deficit in Game 1 last Sunday to pull off a come-from-behind 72-66 victory for a 1-0 series lead.

“It is basically the same, we have to do a better job against their ball pressure because we committed 22 turnovers in Game 1,” said Bolts head coach Norman Black.

“We must also connect from the outside because most of their defense is centered in the paint around Allen Durham,” he added.

Meralco hit eight triples while Star was 2-of-21 from the rainbow area in the series opener.

Durham was held down to just 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting but grabbed 23 rebounds. Jarred Dil­linger contributed 15 markers and had a crucial basket in Game 1.

Baser Amer, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists in 13 games, struggled to get his shots and scored just 10 markers on 3-of-11 shooting from the field in Game 1.

Star head coach Chito Victolero knows they can’t afford to lose Game 2 but they need to show consistency in all 48 minutes of the game.

“We need to recover from that loss. I believe Meralco is beatable. We just have to be mentally tough and we need to address our lapses to control the whole game,” said Victolero.

Hotshots import Kris Acox was limited to only seven points but had 16 rebounds and two blocks while Jio Jalalon led Star with 15 points.