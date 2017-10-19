Bolts seek equalizer in Game 4 vs Kings

Meralco guns for another victory in Game 4 to level its best-of-seven championship series against defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Behind the solid performances of Best Import Allen Durham and veteran forward Reynel Hugnatan, the Bolts took Game 3 in a convincing fashion, 94-81, bringing the series to 2-1.

Game 4 begins at 7 p.m. after the annual Leo Prieto Awards, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

But the Bolts have to do it without Ranidel de Ocampo, who was declared out of the series after suffering a torn calf muscle early in Game 3.

“We will have to make some adjustments because RDO (De Ocampo) will be out for the rest of the series. Other guys will have to step up. It’s important that we continue to be solid on defense and also make perimeter jump shots to give Allen Durham more room to maneuver inside the paint,” said Meralco head coach Norman Black.

Without De Ocampo, Durham and Hugnatan carried the scoring load for the Bolts in Game 3 with the back-to-back Best Import scoring 23 of his 38 points in the second half. Durham also grabbed 20 rebounds and swatted five shots.

Hugnatan was a big revelation in Game 3, scoring 22 points highlighted by seven triples.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who refused to shake hands with Black after Game 3, admitted Meralco outplayed them and they did not have an answer to Durham.

“Even though we led for much of the game, I felt throughout that Meralco was playing at a much higher level both offensively and defensively than us. They made nice adjustments to free up Durham which allowed him to play a monster game,” said Cone.

“Plus, they pulled some guys of the bench that really contributed. They certainly deserved this win. I don’t think there is any doubt that this series is going the distance,” he added.

Ginebra guard LA Tenorio said they need to treat Game 4 as a do-or-die game as Meralco is going all out.

“We have to come out with a do-or-die mentality to bounce back from this loss,” said Tenorio, who had 14 points in Game 3.

Import Justin Brownlee was limited to only 15 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3. He averaged 25.5 points and 16 rebounds in the Gin Kings’ first two wins in the series.