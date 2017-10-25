Bolts win in Bocaue to force deciding Game 7

Meralco survived defending champion Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 98-91, on Wednesday in Game 6 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Import Allen Durham led the Bolts with 28 points and 19 rebounds. Veteran Reynel Hugnatan contributed 24 points, including six triples while Garvo Lanete had 15 points to help Meralco send the series to a deciding Game 7.

The final match will be on Friday, at the same venue and at the same time.

Import Justin Brownlee finished with 23 points while Greg Slaughter had 18 points for the Gin Kings.

Scores:

MERALCO 98 – Durham 28, Hugnatan 24, Lanete 15, Newsome 10, Dillinger 9, Hodge 6, Amer 6, Caram 0.

GINEBRA 91 – Brownlee 23, Slaughter 18, Tenorio 12, Thompson 12, Devance 11, Aguilar 6, Caguioa 6, Ferrer 3, Taha 0.

Quarters: 29-17, 54-37, 75-69, 98-91.