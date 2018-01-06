Bomb blast kills four police in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India: Four policemen were killed on Saturday in a bomb blast set off by suspected Islamist militants in Indian Kashmir, police and reports said, marking a deadly start to the new year in the restive valley. They were on patrol when the improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Sopore, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the main city of Srinagar. The bomb was planted by militants near a shop amid a strike called by separatists, the Press Trust of India and other local media said. The latest incident comes during a spike in violence in the disputed region which is claimed in full by India and Pakistan. Last week four Indian soldiers were killed in an attack by armed militants who stormed a paramilitary camp outside Srinagar. Kashmir was divided between India and Pakistan at the end of British colonial rule over the subcontinent in 1947.

AFP