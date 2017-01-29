Bomb explosions rock Basilan city

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Two bomb explosions rocked separate places almost simultaneously in Lamitan City, Basilan, on Saturday night, according to local police.

Senior Superintendent Nickson Muksan, Basilan police provincial director, said no one was killed or injured in both bomb explosions.

According to Muksan, the first blast occurred at 9:55 p.m. in front of the Jacinto family house along Flores Street in Barangay Malakas in Lamitan City.

The second explosion was heard five minutes later at the vicinity of Barangay Malinis also of the same city.

Lamitan City Vice Mayor Roderick Furigay believed the explosives were planted by an urban terrorist group linked to the Abu Sayyaf Group that is still found in the hinterlands of Basilan province.

Chief Inspector Allan Benasing, Lamitan police chief, said the first bomb ripped a multicab vehicle of the Jacintos while the other explosive partly damaged the gate of the Silang family residential house in Barangay Malinis.

JULMUNIR JANNARAL