Bomb scare grips AREA near Camp Crame

A bomb scare create panic in a community near Camp Crame in Quezon City (Metro Manila) after a device that resembles a dynamite with a timer was found by a garbage collector at about 11 a.m. along 4th avenue in Barangay Bagong Lipunan on Wednesday morning. Garbage collector Arnold Golbin sought the help of Police Officer 1 Kevin Roland Tobias of the Aviation Security Group (ASG), that time buying a uniform in the area, who called the PNP Explosives and Ordnance Division (EOD) for assistance. Supt. Edwin Ellazar, of the EOD K9 division, said the package was not a bomb and has not capability to explode, adding that such package is usually used in their training.