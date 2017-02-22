Bomb threat disrupts Bacolod university

BACOLOD CITY: The STI-West Negros University here reeled from a bomb threat on late Tuesday afternoon after a text message of a bomb inside the campus was received by the secretary of the school’s vice president Ryan Mark Molina. Senior Insp. Elmer Bonilla said evening classes were suspended and students evacuated while the bomb disposal team searched the area which yielded negative. Bomb specialist Denny Montoya of the city police’s Explosive Ordnance Division, said the incident at STI-WNU was the third they responded to since January. The first was at the Visayan Maritime Academy on January 30 and at the Trinity Christian School last week, Montoya said, adding that all turned out to be negative of bombs or explosives. Eugene Y. Adiong