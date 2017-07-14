Friday, July 14, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Bomb threat disrupts work
    at Ilocos Norte municipal hall

    Bomb threat disrupts work
    at Ilocos Norte municipal hall

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    MARCOS, Ilocos Norte: A bomb threat disrupted work in the municipal building here early Friday, a police official said.

    Supt. Amador Quiocho of the provincial police public safety said his men were investigating the threat at the Marcos municipal building that prevented employees from entering the premises.

    Quiocho said the PNP’s Explosive Ordinance Division took over the municipal building and advised employees to stay outside until bomb experts have scoured the area. LEANDER C. DOMINGO

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.