MARCOS, Ilocos Norte: A bomb threat disrupted work in the municipal building here early Friday, a police official said.

Supt. Amador Quiocho of the provincial police public safety said his men were investigating the threat at the Marcos municipal building that prevented employees from entering the premises.

Quiocho said the PNP’s Explosive Ordinance Division took over the municipal building and advised employees to stay outside until bomb experts have scoured the area. LEANDER C. DOMINGO