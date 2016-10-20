Bomb threat on PAL flight a hoax

Philippine Airlines Flight PR103 from Los Angeles, California with 333 passengers and 18 crew on board landed safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) early Thursday morning or a few minutes after a note was found in a lavatory that said a bomb was aboard the plane. The plane, a Boeing B777-300, was combed for explosives by the Police Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup) but no bomb was found. A source from PAL at NAIA Terminal 2 said a flight attendant discovered a handwritten bomb threat while inspecting one of the plane’s lavatories. On a paper cup was written, “Bomb was placed in the cargo and at seat 64E.” The flight attendant informed Capt. Lawana Nakar about the note. Nakar called PAL station control in Manila, requesting priority landing. “There is no bomb in the cargo compartment of Flight PR103 and even at seat number 64E,” according to an Avsegroup personnel. Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal appealed to international and domestic passengers to refrain from making bomb jokes because it can cause panic among passengers. Any person cracking a bomb joke or such act that poses grave and positive danger to public safety is a violation of Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law. Authorities suspected that a passenger may have made the bomb threat as a joke.