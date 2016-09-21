Bombers collide vs Stags

Jose Rizal University faces off with San Sebastian while Letran tackles Emilio Aguinaldo with hopes to end their lost campaign on a bright note in the 92nd NCAA basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Already out of it all, the Bombers and the Stags battle each other at 2 p.m. while the Knights and the Generals meet at 4 p.m. with an eye of salvaging some measure of pride.

Jose Rizal is currently at fifth with a 9-8 (win-loss) slate, Letran, last year’s title-holder, is at No. 6 with an 8-9 record while San Sebastian and EAC are breathing down their necks with 7-10 and 6-11 marks, respectively.

All four are looking to just gain experience as they regroup and start their preparations for next season.

“This is still a young team and we are looking forward to adding a few more players to fill in for things that we’re missing this year,” said Letran coach Jeff Napa.

For EAC mentor Ariel Sison, the future looks bright for his wards.

“Remy Morad and Igee King are on their last year so we have an almost intact line up next season,” said Sison, who will keep team captain Francis Munsayac, Sidney Onwubere and Cameroonian Hamadou Laminou.

San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya is also happy with the way the Stags have turned around after starting the season losing nine of their first 10 outings.

“We had the misfortune of seeing some of our top players getting injured at the start of the season,” said Macaraya, also on his first year as coach. “But we’re happy we made a big leap in the second round, which we could bring into the next season.”