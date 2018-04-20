Bon Voyage Ambassador Thanatip and Madame Bee

The most feted diplomatic couple is Thai Ambassador Thanatip and his lovely wife Monthip Upatising. This couple is so well loved by their friends here who have hosted several round of farewell dinners, lunches and parties before they leave the Philippines for the Ambassador’s new post in Russia.

One of them is Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis Chavit Singson, who flew them for a short holiday in his beautifully built Forbidden Village in Vigan and weeks later a short holiday in Macau on his new plane and a memorable sit down dinner attended by their closest friends and colleagues from the Diplomatic circle at his lovely home.

The sit down dinner was catered by Dario’s Italian Restaurant. Restaurant Manager Dario Gardini personally attended to Governor Chavit’s guests who enjoyed the Italian specialties of the restaurant. At the party, his fellow diplomats let their hair down and joined in the sing along like Singaporean Ambassador Kok Li Peng. Very game was good looking Panamanian Ambassador Rolando Guevara who also sang a Spanish song “La Historia de un Amor,” while Ambassador Thanatip sang “My Way.” Brazilian Ambassador Rodrigo Do Amaral Souza and charming wife Lais did a duet of the popular song “The Girl From Ipanema.” The favorite of the night was Government Legal Counsel Atty. Sal Panelo who added entertainment in the enjoyable evening.

Meanwhile, while In Vigan the couple toured the city on a horse drawn carriage or caritela. They also watched the dancing fountains at the Town Plaza and went shopping at the famous Calle Crisologo where they also had an al fresco dinner at Restaurant Bartech owned by the Governor Chavit highlighted by a dance show performed by the local dancers.

Popular couple, businessman Boy Guevara and gorgeous wife Monette hosted another party in their weekend home in Ponderosa near Tagaytay. Friends drove all the way there to wish the couple their adieus.

To Ambassador Thanatip and Madame Bee, we say goodbye to you for now but we know you will come and visit the Philippines again to see your friends. You will be sorely missed. Bon voyage!