BON VOYAGE

BOSS Menswear 2017

For Fall 2017, BOSS Menswear presents an inspired collection tailored for the modern traveler. The collection – which highlights innovative fabrics such as boiled wool, bonded leather and lightweight nylon – puts great importance on performance and functionality with each piece designed to endure any wild adventure. BOSS styles the man who’s prepared for everything and ready to take on the world.

This season, impeccable tailoring sits at the heart of the collection with precise cuts and wider silhouettes, especially seen in the coats and parkas, which make layering for warmth and comfort easier to do. A maritime influence is also found in the design and details with buckled straps, chunky fastenings and hardware.

Ensuring that men feel comfortable and confident wherever they may go, BOSS keeps the palette masculine, with powerful pieces in off-white, burgundy, olive green, gray and navy. In styling, there’s a conscious contrast in each look like the chic combinations of heavy, dense wool with lightweight nylon and precise suits under practical parkas. These ensembles emphasize BOSS’ approach to dressing the modern man, which is very forward and powerful.

Completing the collection, BOSS complements the handsome ensembles with accessories that are built to withstand the elements. Sturdy leather shoes are elevated in chic style with reinforced rubber soles, while bags are designed with a more contemporary feel, taking on practical shapes based on leather holdalls and sailor’s duffels.