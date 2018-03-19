Bond issuances to come from infra-involved firms

The Philippine Dealing System Holdings Inc. (PDS) expects a huge part of issuances in the fixed-income market this year to come from listed companies participating in infrastructure projects.

PDS Group CEO and President Cesar Crisol told reporters at the sidelines of the company’s annual awards night last Friday that this year’s issuance volume should match 2017’s P207 billion.

“We are hoping that we can equal the volume of last year, so we’ll know more definite trends probably toward the end of the first semester,” he said.

“Most of [the issuing firms]are involved in infrastructure development, so that will be still the focus. And of course, [there are]the bank [issuances, including] LTNCDs (long-term negotiable certificates of deposit), the PDS chief added.

Crisol’s statements came as San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is set to return to the fixed-income market on Monday to raise as much as P20 billion worth of series E, F, and G bonds, due 2023 through 2028, with an overallotment option of up to P10 billion.

Proceeds will be used to repay existing debt obligations, the company had said.

Ayala Land Inc. will tap the bond market this year to issue the P18 billion left under its P50-billion shelf registration program, which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved in March 2016.

Its parent company, Ayala Corp., aims to be in the market once a year because it said “it’s good to have investors know you all the time.”

China Banking Corp. plans to raise P50 billion from the issuance of high-yielding time deposits, bonds, and commercial papers to support its expansion plans.

Union Bank of the Philippines issued P3 billion worth of LTNCDs, due 2023, to support expansion plans and improve its deposit maturity profile.

SM Prime Holdings Inc. issued on March 1 P20 billion worth of series H and I fixed-rate bonds, due 2023 and 2025, respectively. This was the third tranche of its P60-billion shelf registration program, after the P20-billion bonds, due 2024, issued last May and the P10-billion bonds, due 2026, last July.