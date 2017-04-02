Bondoc claims three golds in Malaysia tourney

Future Olympian Adam Bondoc stamped his class anew in international scene by winning three gold medals in the 9th Kota Kinabalu Karate International Open held in Sabah, Malaysia.

Bondoc, a Grade 10 student at Xavier School and a member of the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK), dominated the boys’ juniors individual kata (firm) for ages 16 to 17 years old for his first gold medal.

The reigning Philippine Sportswriters Association and Milo Male Junior Athlete of the Year continued his dominating performance in the juniors individual kumite (sparring) for +68 kgs.

“I prayed really hard. I was kind of tough with God this time because I didn’t just ask for safety, luck, and success. I said, Lord, give my son, Adam Bondoc, a double gold in the tournament,” said Bondoc’s mother, Pamela.

“During the day of the competition, I asked for reinforcements, and my Facebook friends helped me with more pushy prayers to our Lord. On the first and supposed only day of Adam’s competition, God granted my petition,” she added.

On the second day, Bondoc connived with Oliver Neil Severino Mañalac and Kyle Tabilog in winning the gold medal in the seniors team kumite for ages 18 and above.

Bondoc was originally slated to participate in two events but opted to compete in seniors team kumite for ages 18 and above to replace Sonny Montalvo, who suffered a stomach flu.

“The next day was just supposed to be just a cheering day for me and my son because he was done with his events. Little that we know that the senior team composed of his senseis Sir Sonny, Sir Oliver, and his friend Kyle were eyeing on him to replace Sir Sonny because he was having stomach flu that morning,” narrated Pamela.

“Adam approached me that Sunday morning and asked me if he should go for it or not. Stunned with this turn about, my only answer was ‘its up to you son’ and he knows that when I say that, I mean yes go for it. Without hesitations, he took his Gi and dressed up,” she said.

The proud mother further said “fear was evident in my son’s face coz he was fighting against men between 18 to 35 years of age (he just turned 16 last month). He was up against national athletes, policemen and probably the best of the best of KK people and Karatekas from neighboring countries.”

Overall, the Philippines won 11 gold, four silver and four bronze medals to claim the overall championship crown in the tournament participated by more than 400 karatekas from 22 different clubs in Singapore, India, Nepal, Brunei Darussalam, Bangladesh and hoist Malaysia among others.

The team was headed by head coach Richard Lim and assistant coach Sonny Montalvo.