Bondoc nabs ‘Male Junior Athlete of the Year’ honor

Promising karateka Adam Bondoc will be feted the Male Junior Athlete of the Year title by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) when it holds its Annual Awards Night on February 13 at the Le Pavillon in Pasay City.

The 15-year-old Bondoc won numerous gold medals in various international tournaments last year including the First International Indonesian Open Karatedo Championship held in Jakarta where he won gold in boys’ cadet kumite +70 kg. for ages 14-15, and bronze in the cadet kata event.

Bondoc also stamped his class in the 3rd Karate Mayor’s Cup International Karatedo Championship held last week in Kuala Lumpur, bagging silver in kumite and bronze in kata.

The other international competitions he joined were the Amura National Karate Championships in Indonesia (one gold and one silver), Nishimura Cup III in Japan (one silver), Kota Kinabalu City Day Karate Open 2016 in Malaysia (two golds and two bronzes), 3rd Bogor Karate Open Karate Championships in Indonesia (one gold and one silver), 4th Adidas BMP International Karate Championships in Manila (one gold), and 2016 Philippine Open International Karatedo Tournament in Muntinlupa (one gold).

Swimmer Kyla Soguilon will be recognized with the same award in the female division following another fruitful campaign that saw her bagged the Most Bemedalled Athlete plum during the Palarong Pambansa in the province of Albay.

Bondoc and Soguilon are two of the 92 total awardees to be honored in the two-hour program.

On top of the honor roll list is Olympic weightlifting silver medal winner Hidilyn Diaz, who is the unanimous choice as the 2016 Athlete of the Year by the PSA.

Young rider Milo Rivera is the recipient of the year’s President Award, while Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre will be bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Executive of the Year is Philip Ella Juico, president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, which will be recognized with the National Sports Association of the Year honor.

Major awards and citations are likewise to be handed out to top achievers in their respective sports.

