The bonfire of independence calls

CATALONIA, home to the popular tourist city of Barcelona, is clamoring for nothing less than independence from Spain. A popular referendum held not long ago in Catalonia, to the tremendous displeasure of and no-nonsense attempts at stoppage by the Spanish national authorities, yielded an overwhelming result in favor of independence. In the days since, both sides of the Catalonian independence debate have been engaged in political brinkmanship, with huge popular protests and harsh police actions as shocking backdrops as the world watches.

Spain is of course no stranger to the Philippines, as it was the Philippines’ colonial master for many centuries. The majority Catholic heritage of the Philippines and even the naming traditions of many Filipinos can all be traced to this Spanish colonial legacy, however unpleasant and obnoxious its colonial rule might have been. But at least for those of us who did not have a “firsthand” Spanish colonial heritage, Spain was always thought of as a culturally and ethnically monolithic country.

The reality is of course much more complicated. For instance, for many centuries, the southern part of Spain was itself essentially an Arab Muslim colony which was shaped into a caliphate. Spain was then otherwise divided into many little kingdoms speaking a variety of Spanish dialects, if not outright different languages (such as Catalan in Catalonia) and sometimes even diverse ethnicities. The marital and political union between Castille and Aragon paved the way for the gradual but eventual unification of Spain into a unitary monarchy with a heavy religious presence that also saw legendary excesses during the Inquisition.

At its height, it may even be an understatement to say that the Spanish colonial empire rivaled or even overtook its British counterpart. Spanish colonies were planted one after another primarily in Central and South America (with the Philippines, which was named after King Philip of Spain, being a notable Asian one) as daring explorers stormed onto lands already populated by original inhabitants. A huge amount of treasure (silver and gold, but also cocoa, tomato and potato) was carted off from the colonies to replenish the Spanish coffers that were splashed on various royal luxuries.

But ultimately, the British, with their superior administrative skills that enabled them to consolidate their colonial base, came out on top in the colonial conquests. It could be said that from then on, it was a gradual downhill path for Spain.

During the two world wars, Spain at one point became a republic but was soon engulfed in a civil war between the fascist and socialist elements in the country. Pablo Picasso famously depicted the horrible war scenes in Guernica, among others, albeit in a cubic abstract style. The victorious fascist regime of General Franco actually sided more closely with the Axis powers, especially Nazi Germany, during World War II. But in the Cold War that immediately followed World War II, Spain was spared the status of a defeated nation, becoming instead one of the staunchest Western allies.

Franco ruled with an iron hand until the mid-1970s when Spain was reverted to a constitutional monarchy after his death. Today, Spain is considered by many to be a full-fledged democracy, although its recent heavy-handed handling of the Catalonian call for independence leaves much to be desired. But in modern times in Spain, the most fervent and radical calls for independence and separate identity come not from Catalonia but from the Basque country. At least one armed group, the ETA, was set up in the Basque region, and it carried out guerrilla warfare and even terrorist attacks in the form of bombings against civilian targets throughout Spain over the years.

The Catalonian independence cause was milder by comparison, coming much later. It came about after the Spanish national and regional authorities were more eager to promote the Spanish language and culture at the expense of regional languages and local cultures. It could also be that the more affluent Barcelona and surrounding areas do not feel it right that it should shoulder the burden of the overall ailing (though some may argue recovering) Spanish economy. But of course, in the eyes of the Spanish national authorities, if the Catalonian independence move is allowed, then some other parts of Spain, the Basque country included, may follow suit, through similar popular referendums, and soon Spain would disintegrate back to the various city states half a millennium ago.

It is often a very delicate political balance and compromise between the natural desire of the central authorities of a country to try to preserve its national cohesion and territorial integrity on the one hand, and the seemingly equally legitimate aspirations of the people of a certain region to be their own masters, especially in a somewhat culturally, linguistically or even ethnically diverse context. More empathy and respect for each other’s views are crucial to maintain some balance.