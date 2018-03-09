‘Bong Go,’ ‘Army Gen Bautista’ arrested for extortion

IF you happen to have an ongoing transaction with the government or is one of the bidders for a special project by one of its agencies, be wary of alleged “high-ranking officials” seeking your donation for the Mega Rehabilitation Center at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija, police warned on Friday.

The warning comes as members of the Criminal Investigation Detection Group-National Capital Region (NCR-CIDG) arrested Henry Halaghay, Antonio Cerbito, and Rogem Montesa of the Halaghay Criminal Group in Rodriguez, Rizal on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the syndicate have been known to pose as high-ranking officials, including Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, to extort at least P50,000 from their victims, according to a CIDG-NCR report.

Halaghay allegedly served as the leader while Cerbito and Montesa were the researchers who also called their victims. It was not clear whether there were other members at large.

The three admitted that they would introduce themselves as high-ranking officials either by calling or texting their potential victims and asking for a donation in exchange for the speedy processing of their transactions.

The money received is deposited in an account under the name of Halaghay’s house help, Lanie Sumoroy.

The report said that aside from Go, the suspects also pretended to be Army Commanding General Rolando Bautista.

Authorities also confiscated three pistols, 15 round live ammunition, assorted IDs, and a notebook with a list of government offices and other papers.

The three are currently detained at the CIDG-NCR for inquest proceedings.

They will face charges of syndicated estafa, robbery extortion, and violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. ROY NARRA