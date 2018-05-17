Bong Go continues Duterte’s tradition of charity

The Office of the President (OP), through Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, continues to implement President Rodrigo Duterte’s practice of personally visiting and checking on victims of calamity and fires.

On Sunday, Go visited victims of fire incidents in Quezon City and Parañaque City. Go was with officials of various government agencies.

“Gawain na po ito ng ating Pangulo noong Mayor pa po siya. Umiikot talaga sa Davao kung may mga nasunugan, may baha at may namamatayan po,” he told reporters in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque where six people perished in a fire that hit the area on May 9.

“Since na Pangulo na po siya, hindi naman po lahat kaya pa niyang ikutan, ako na lang po ang ipinadala niya dito,” he explained.

Go first visited residents of Road 2 in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City where more than 50 families lost their homes to a fire on Saturday.

Dr. Sally Espeleta of the Department of Health said the Office of the President tasked several agencies to assist in the occasional visit of Go to communities.

The fire victims received cash assistance from the OP and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, as well as family packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and DoH.

Go also vowed to help victims who wanted to return to their provinces.

Norilyn Paglinawan, one of the Old Balara fire victims, said she is thankful for the immediate aid given by the OP.

“Makakatulong talaga sa amin,” she said.

On Sunday, Go went to Barangay Tambo in Parañaque City where six members of a family perished in a fire that gutted down their apartment building.

The fatalities were identified as Marie Joy de Jesus, 27; Jomari Canaria, 6; Daniel Luis Canaria, 10; De Jesus’ aunt, Ana Donna Agrasada, 26; and her children Jake Amata, 6, and Jake Angelo Amata, 3.

Marlon Amata, husband of Ana Donna, expressed gratitude to Go’s offer of assistance.

“Ang sabi po, magsabi lang kami sa kanila kung anong kailangan,” he said.

Go, who was accompanied by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, said his visit, aside from extending the

President’s condolences, was to also relay the situation on the ground to concerned agencies.

“Kagaya po ng sinabi ko, ipinadala po ako ng Pangulo dito para makiramay po, lalo na dito anim po iyong namatay. Nakakalungkot na may nasawing buhay,” he said.

“Kaya po ako nandirito para po matugunan ng national government na ahensiya ng National Housing Authority kung ano po iyong maitutulong namin at pakinggan kaagad, immediate solution po,” he added.

In both his visits in Old Balara and Tambo, Go swapped his shoes with two fire victims. He said he is now planning to launch his very own program titled “Sapatos ni SAP, Tsinelas i-swap.”