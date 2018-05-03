Bong Go donates to Manila fire victims

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go donated some of his own clothes and shoes to victims of a recent fire in Santa Cruz, Manila, that left hundreds of families homeless.

Go made the donation when he visited the families a few days after the incident.

He inspected the fire site with Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, Social Welfare Secretary Emmanuel Leyco and Manila Rep. Yul Servo Nieto.

“When I came to Davao earlier, I thought about my other clothes right away. The blessings of the Almighty to us are more than enough. So instead of keeping them, I bring them for you. Most of these are for men, I will give them to the chairman [of the barangay (village)]to distribute,” Go said.

While speaking in front of the fire victims, the Special Assistant to the President selected a man on slippers and swapped the shoes he was wearing with the man’s slippers.

“You want what I’m wearing? Come here as long as it fits,” he said.

Go extended President Rodrigo Duterte’s message to the 800 homeless families.

“He is sad every time there are fire victims. What’s important is no one was hurt, no loss of life. But that can’t be avoided because that is fire,” he said.

Go added that the government would do everything to give them assistance.

“Let us help each other. For whatever you lost, the national government is here, the DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] for food packs, canned goods, rice, mats and blankets, and the DoH [Department of Health] has hygiene packs,” he said.

According to him, the Office of the President has prepared groceries and financial aid for them.

Go assured some of the fire victims who are Davao natives that the government can help them return to the province if they want to.

“There are Visayans who want to go back to Davao and they don’t have money, I told them, go back and we will help you take the plane to Davao. Some of them are from GenSan [General Santos City], they might have a hard time building houses here. We will do the arrangements,” he said.

Go said he was arranging flights for those who had decided to go home to Davao and General Santos City.

Go was among the first to provide help to the victims when a fire hit Davao City on New Year’s Day.