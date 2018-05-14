Bong Go echoes Duterte’s vow to raise teachers’ pay

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, in a recent speech before the country’s vice mayors, echoed a promise of President Rodrigo Duterte to push for a substantial pay increase for public school teachers.

Calling the public school teachers as “the heart of our educational system,” Go mentioned the President’s vow during a surprise appearance at a meeting of the executive board of the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines (VLMP) held in Malacañang.

The secretary also attended the VLMP convention plenary at Diamond Hotel in Manila on May 9.

The President previously said the planned salary increase for the teachers would be incremental once the domestic economy further improved.

Meeting with the vice mayors, Go expressed his full support for Duterte’s legislative agenda including his lobbying efforts in Congress on a resolution to also raise the salary of military uniformed personnel.

He told the officials that the President is firmly committed to eradicate corruption in the government.

In his speech, Go urged the vice mayors to support peace talks with local communists, underscoring the Duterte administration’s commitment to forge lasting peace in the country and citing its importance to the country’s overall progress and economic development.

Appealing to all left-leaning groups to be sincere in their peace stances, he apprised the local officials on positive developments regarding the peace process, this time with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.