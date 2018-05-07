Bong Go federalism party’s top candidate for 2019 polls

A GROUP supporting the advocacy of President Rodrigo Duterte for a federal government is seeking accreditation from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as a national political party for the May 2019 polls. It said it would field Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go as its top candidate.

Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) president Greco Belgica led the filing of the group’s petition for registration and accreditation at the poll body’s office in Intramuros, Manila last week.

“The PDDS aspires for dignity, honor, pride and respect for life and humanity in the pursuit of democracy, freedom and justice for our beloved country the Philippines and the Filipino people. We are dedicated to our quest for a fair and just social life, pursuit of equal opportunity and crusade for an environment of peace, joy and harmony,” the group said in its eight-page petition.

Belgica said the organization is made up of original followers of President Duterte.

“We are filing [for accreditation of]a national political party composed of former allies during the campaign who are supporting his [Duterte] advocacy for change, fight against corruption, criminality, illegal drugs [and]terrorism and pushing for a federal form of government,” he added.

The PDDS leader said they would like to be accredited so that they can join the mid-term polls next year.

“We are here to participate in the 2019 elections. We will fight corruption, illegal drugs and terrorism. We support federalism,” he added.

Belgica said they would be fielding candidates in the next national polls with Go as their number one candidate.

He added that they will also support Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, if she decides to run in next year’s elections.

Belgica said under the group’s platform of government that includes justice, death penalty for heinous crimes and corruption, right to bear arms and free trade, money, land and natural resources should be managed by the people, not by the government, and taxes should only be 10 percent across-the-board.