Bong Go backed by Duterte Cabinet, supporters in Senate’s frigate deal probe

SPECIAL Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go won’t be alone when he testifies before the Senate hearing on Monday on the controversy over the P15.7 billion frigate contract of the Philippine Navy.

Members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet were on hand to give “morale support” to Go who has been linked to the selection of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) as contractor for the Philippine Navy’s Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the two frigates.

Go has denied the allegation but expressed interest in attending the Senate inquiry spearheaded by the Committee on National Defense and Security.

Aside from the Cabinet secretaries, various groups from parts of Metro Manila and Luzon who arrived on board air-conditioned buses, vans and jeepneys disrupted traffic on both lanes along Diokno Boulevard in Pasay where they gathered for the Senate hearing to show their support for a “kind and helpful man.”

Go, who arrived ahead of the 9:30 a.m. Senate inquiry, joined the rallyists to thank them for their support and assured them that the truth would come out.

He also called “irresponsible” those who came out with the news article about his alleged involvement in the frigate deal.

Go, in a short message to rallyists, reiterated that he has nothing to do with the frigate deal.

Seen at the Senate earlier on Monday were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA