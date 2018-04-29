Bong Go grateful for MILF support

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expressed deep appreciation for the statement of support given by Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Central Committee first vice chairman Ghazali Jaafar to his possible Senate bid.

“I am truly thankful to the support given to me by the Bangsamoro Transition Committee (BTC) and the MILF Central Committee. To our friend Ghazali Jaafar, thank you so much,” Go said in a statement.

Go, however, clarified that he has yet to decide if he will run for s Senate seat because he has to serve first President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“There are still many things I have to do for the President and the people,” Go said.

“Honestly, I have yet to decide if I would join the midterm elections. But the support you have assured is genuinely heartwarming and very encouraging,” he added.

Jaafar earlier said he would support Go if he decides to run for senator in next year’s polls.

Jaafar, also the chairman of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, hailed Go as “a man of integrity and competence.”

Go serves as a facilitator of the BTC’s communications for the Office of the President and other departments and agencies of government.

He said “all concerns including some sensitive issues confronted by the BTC were clarified and addressed through the able facilitation of Secretary Bong Go.”