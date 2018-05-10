Bong Go helps Pasig fire victims

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go again donated some of his own clothes and shoes on Sunday to victims of a fire in Pasig City.

Speaking before 20 homeless families, Go explained that he was sent by President Rodrigo Duterte to let them know that they are in his thoughts.

“Mayor Duterte sent me to check what the national government could do to help,” he said.

Go donated some of his own clothes and shoes to the fire victims. He also swapped the shoes he was wearing to slippers that a man was wearing.

“I have a few clothes and shoes stored at home and I brought them here so that they can be used. These are still okay, some are for women — some were worn only a few times,” Go said.

He also gave away gift certificates to the other victims so they can buy new shoes.

Go said the local government was quick to attend to the needs of the fire victims.

“It is usually like that, but the national government –Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and

Development and National Housing Authority and Office of the President — are here for whatever we could do to further help,” he said.

Go said a representative of the fire victims approached him earlier to air their concerns.

“He told me about their concerns to rebuild that’s why the President wanted to check how we can help and their problem with Meralco,” he said.

Go said he and the President used to visit fire victims when Duterte was the mayor of Davao City.

“President Duterte and me, when he was still mayor of Davao, were used to this. Now that we are in Manila, we also go around and visit fire victims,” he said.

Go also visited the remains of John Paul Lao, 21, who died in the fire.

Go promised to shoulder the plane ticket of Lao’s brother who in in Davao so he can visit his brother for the last time.

“It is sad that his brother in Davao cannot see him at the least so we will give him plane ticket immediately so he can come,” he said.

Last week, Go visited 800 homeless fire victims in Manila where he also donated some of his clothes and shoes.