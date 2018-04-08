Bong Go lauds Albayalde, Galvez

President Rodrigo Duterte’s top aide, Christopher “Bong” Go, has expressed confidence that newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Carlito Galvez and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde will effectively lead their respective commands.

Go lauded Galvez and Albayalde for their appointments, saying the two officials were picked for their loyalty and integrity.

“With the years of experience they possess, I am confident that both Gen. Carlito Galvez and Director Oscar Albayalde will be able to lead our Armed Forces and National Police,” Go said in a statement read during a weekly Cabinet report aired over state radio dzRB.

He said the President himself thoroughly vetted the two officials before making his final decision. He said both possess the qualities of a good leader, besting others who were eyeing the top military and police posts.

“They are both loyal and are men of honor and integrity. And more importantly, the President trusts them. I congratulate them and wish them all the best on their new assignments,” Go added.

Albayalde, who replaces Director General Ronald de la Rosa, promised to continue the PNP’s internal cleansing program to instill discipline among policemen.

Before becoming National Capital Region Police Office chief, Albayalde served as deputy director of the NCRPO’s Directorate for Plans. He will retire on November 8, 2019.

The incoming PNP chief said he was elated and overwhelmed by the trust and confidence shown by Duterte.

“I will continue and fully support the advocacy of the administration of our President,” Albayalde said.

Meanwhile, Galvez was the commander of the AFP Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

He topped the list of three key contenders who were recommended by the AFP Board of Generals for the top military post.

“I would like to thank the President for the trust and confidence and I would do my best with honor, integrity and loyalty. I will serve the best that I can,” Galvez said in an interview.

Galvez supervised operations leading to the liberation of Marawi City from the Maute Group on October 23, 2017 after a five-month battle that left 974 terrorists, 168 soldiers and policemen, and 47 civilians dead.

He is a member of PMA class of 1985 and is a classmate of two other top contenders for the post AFP post – Army chief Lt. Gen. Rolando Bautista and Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal.

Galvez will retire at the age of 56 on December 12 this year.