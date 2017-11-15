‘Where did Bong Go,’ netizens ask as Facebook creates page for ‘selfie king’

“WHERE did Bong Go?”

This was the question netizens have been asking of Christopher “Bong” Go, special assistant to President Rodrigo Duterte, after being branded a “selfie king” for taking photos of of himself and world leaders who attended the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila on November 13-15.

And now even Facebook got into the picture by creating a page, “Photo by SAP Bong Go” with his face on it and whoever wanted a “selfie” with the Duterte official.

Below are some of them:

1. Motivational speaker Chinkee Tan with Go at Cauayan City, Isabela.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbgPHQ4hyZv/

2. JC Asilom with Go at the University of the Philippines (UP).

https://twitter.com/ijcasilom/status/930654082704044032

3. Krish Senga invites friend to have a selfie with Go.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1861044137263404&set=a.153244941376674.24422.100000735073203&type=3&theater

4. Rachel Peralta with Go and then President Benigno Aquino 3rd. (Photo was originally from the former President’s Facebook page.)

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10213764886732549&set=a.1543991555880.76203.1117723927&type=3&theater

5. Go joins Manila Times reporter Reicelene Ignacio in a trek to the mountains.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211307286617654&set=a.1430800689751.2065120.1224893337&type=3&theater

6. Manila Times reporter May Caraballo cozies up to Go in Baguio

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211209984708003&set=a.1275370006917.2038681.1309958592&type=3&theater

7. No, Ares Gutierrez wasn’t rescued by the military at the Man-made

forest in Bilar, Bohol and neither was Go.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155201272273506&set=a.434414083505.219497.645623505&type=3&theater