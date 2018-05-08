Bong Go opens Cebu ‘Malasakit Center’

SPECIAL Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go launched the Malasakit Center in Cebu City with officials of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on May 1.

Go said the Malasakit Center aims to help needy and poor Filipinos who have no financial capacity to pay for their medical treatment and medicines.

During the launching in Cebu City, Go said the center’s opening was in response to a directive from President Rodrigo Duterte to provide a one-stop desk for poor Filipinos who need medical attention but have no capacity to pay.

Go said the center’s initial fund of P50 million would come from the socio-civic fund of President Duterte, which was collected from taxes on sin products such as cigarette and alcoholic products.

Go also said President Duterte instructed him to launch the Malasakit Center after receiving several complaints from needy Cebuanos that they had to wait in long lines before getting treatment in public hospitals, aside from lack of funds to buy their prescribed medicines.

Go said the Malasakit Center would not only be available in Cebu City and Davao City but it would also be launched in Tacloban, Dumaguete and Bacolod cities. The Malasakit Center was first launched in Davao City.