Bong Go provides financial aid to poor

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go has donated more than P41,000 in cash and coordinated an estimated P2 million worth of funds from different departments and government institutions to Filipinos in need of financial support for their health problems.

Aside from that, Go also offered various assistance by collaborating with different government agencies that could accommodate their other requests.

Through a phone interview with DZRH on April 20, Go answered on-air requests from callers who have been suffering from various medical problems such as cancer, kidney diseases, leukemia, chronic disorders, burns and other diseases. He also addressed requests for assistance on medication and hospitalization expenses from the callers.

“Alam ko na maraming Pilipino ang naghahanap ng mapagkakatiwalaan at maaasahan lalung lalo na pagdating sa tulong pinansyal para sa kanilang kalusugan,” Go said. “The Office of the Special Assistant to the President is always ready to aid and give a helping hand to Filipinos in any ways they can reach us.”

One of the callers was Alma Dela Cruz from Bulacan. Dela Cruz is suffering from Stage 2 breast cancer.

Although she has already availed of Office of the President funds, Go ensured that medications for her illness will continue. Secretary Go also secured five (5) chemotherapy sessions for Dela Cruz through the Philippine General Hospital (PGH). The PGH will cover the succeeding cycles and the chemotherapy medicine, Doxitrel, will be provided by the Department of Health.

Another was Warren Agustin from Pampanga who suffered from 3rd degree burns from a gas explosion in Saudi Arabia. Aside from being discharged at the PGH on March 24 and all expenses were charged to the OP-PGH fund, Agustin received monetary assistance amounting to P2,000 for his continued medication.

Go sent asthma-inflicted Rosario Velarde a much needed nebulizer last March 20 and gave an additional P2,000 for her other medical expenses.

As of April 25, over 121 requests have been received and answered by Go. Filipinos who have requested assistance are now being assisted by the office of Secretary Go in order to relieve them from their medical and financial burdens.

Aside from requests for medical assistance, Go also responded to over 16 queries that ranged from agricultural to livelihood assistance. They include requests for assistance in facilitating DSWD claims, personal claims and pensions, financial assistance for house restructuring, provision of public utility vehicle, electrification of coastal municipalities and even availment of senior citizens free laboratory procedures. These requests have already been coordinated with pertinent government agencies.

“Marami pa po tayong dapat gawin at bukas po an gaming pintuan sa lahat ng Pilipino,” said Go.

“With the goals aligned with the aim of President Rodrigo Duterte to help Filipinos, we will do everything in our power to assist financially and if not, coordinate through proper channels to address the concerns of Filipinos who are in need.”