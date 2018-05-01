Bong Go vows to create job opportunities 

In the observance of International Labor Day, Secretary Bong Go has vowed to explore and pursue various

livelihood and job opportunities to help address the need of Filipinos who are actively looking for work.

Go will accompany President Rodrigo Duterte in celebrating Labor Day in Mabolo, Cebu City. They will be joined by Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and other key government officials at the IEC3 Convention Center in Cebu on May 1 for the Labor Day activities.

The event, which will highlight the Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fair, will showcase different agencies offering jobs and livelihood opportunities.

“On Labor Day, our fellow kababayans will have the chance to apply for the jobs they are suited for at different agencies and institutions which will present at the event in Mabolo City,” the Special Assistant to the President said.

“Daghan kaayo na oportunidad ang umaabot para mahatagan ug bag-ong panginabuhi ang atoang mga igsoon (There will be lots of opportunities that will be available to give a new way of living for our Filipino brothers and sisters),” he added.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the employment rate in January 2018 stood at 94.7 percent, a considerable increase from 93.4 percent last year.

“Sukad nahimong presidente si President Duterte, taas ang ato-ang employment rate and ang ato-ang goal is to make each and every Filipino get a job so they can provide for their family. (Ever since President Duterte became president, our employment rate has been high and our goal is to make each and every Filipino get a job so they can provide for their family). We want to eradicate poverty,” Go said.

Aside from the job fair, the Labor Day celebration in Mabolo, Cebu will include the awarding of livelihood projects, a special program for the employment of students and a government internship program.