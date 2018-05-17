Bong Go vows to help teachers

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go vowed to help speed up the implementation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise to raise the salaries of teachers.

During the 24th founding anniversary of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Go said teachers will get their incremental salary increases by 2020. The last tranche of the salary standardization law will be fully implemented in 2019.

“Magkakaroon po ng konting increases naman po sa mga teachers from 2020 up to 2022 hanggang pagkatapos ng termino ng ating Pangulo (The teachers would have a little [salary]increase from 2020 up to 2022 until the term of the President ends),” Go said.

“Ako naman po, bilang inyong tagapaglingkod at assistant ni Presidente, gagawin ko po lahat ng aking makakaya upang masiguro at mapabilis ang implementasyon ng inyong salary increase (I, on the other hand, as your servant and assistant to the President, will do my best to facilitate the implementation of your salary increase),” he added.Public school teachers have clamored for a salary hike after the President doubled the pay of soldiers and policemen.

Duterte earlier gave assurances that teachers will also receive a salary increase, but not as big as those granted to uniformed personnel.