Bong Go willing to attend frigate probe

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s close aide Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday said he would attend a Senate probe into the controversial acquisition of two Philippine Navy frigates, if invited.

“Kung sakaling ipatawag man ako ng Senado hinggil sa [If ever I’m called to the Senate on the] frigate issue, anywhere, anytime, I’m willing to face the accusers,” Go told reporters in a text message.

“Accusations are false. Wala akong tinatago. Wala akong tinataguan at wala po akong alam tungkol sa issue na ‘yan. [I’m not hiding anything. I’m not hiding from anyone and I don’t know anything about that issue]. From the halls of the Senate and Congress, to the courts of justice, and even basketball courts, I will cooperate and face the false and malicious accusations against me,” he added.

Opposition senators have filed Senate Resolution 584 directing the committee on national defense and security, as well as the congressional oversight committee on the Armed Forces of the Modernization (AFP) Act, to conduct the probe.

They said the resolution seeks to determine whether the acquisition of the frigates “promotes the goals of the modernization program and complies with pertinent laws.” Malacañang earlier said it welcomed a Senate investigation to clear up the matter.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Senate had the prerogative to investigate.

“A Senate investigation is a welcome move to determine if the Aquino government committed any anomalies in the bidding,” Roque said.

“We’re confident that SAP (Special Assistant to the President) Go can stand his ground that he did not intervene,” he added.

The purchase of frigates was initiated during the administration of the president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

But the minority bloc said the contract was signed under the Duterte administration and is among the biggest items in the AFP modernization program.

Roque insisted that procurement of frigates was a done deal, having been finalized during the Aquino administration.

“It was [the]Aquino admin that undertook the bidding and chosen the winning bidder,” Roque said. “This administration only issued the notice of award, which was ministerial.”

Earlier this week, reports claimed Go “intervened” in the selection of the combat management system (CMS) for the frigates, favoring a Korean supplier. He has denied the allegation.

Duterte also defended Go, saying his close aide was even willing to resign if the reports were proven true.

Roque claimed the Palace had conducted an investigation, which showed that the allegations against Go were “untrue and unfounded.”

“An investigation has been conducted and it has been found that the allegations of Rappler are untrue and unfounded,” Roque said, referring to news website Rappler’s report alleging that Go had “intervened” in the selection of the CMS.

Roque said the Rappler story was the news site’s “defense by way of offense,” noting how it was published in the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to revoke its incorporation papers.

Asked whether he saw a destabilization plot behind the allegations against Go, Roque said only Rappler could come up with such a story.

“Rappler lang naman po ang naglabas niyan, so better ask Rappler. They would know better,” he said.