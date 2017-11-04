Bong Pineda Cup rolls off Dec 21

The 1st Bong Pineda Cup will tee off on December 21 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The one-day tournament will offer P5 million worth of prizes.

Entry fee is pegged at P7,500 inclusive of green fee, use of golf cart, one ticket for major raffle, golf gift voucher worth P5,000, and one practice round before December 15.

The event will follow a System 36 mode of play.

Shotgun tee off in the morning starts at 6:30 a.m. while the afternoon session begins at 12 noon. The awarding rites will follow at 6 p.m. at the Pradera Clubhouse.

A brand new 2017 Toyota Highlander 4 Runner is the centerpiece prize in the hole-in-one challenge. The other prizes include Titleist golf sets, P100,000 cash and golf carts.

For details contact 0917-5079666 and 0918-9592890.