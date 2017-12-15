Bong Revilla up for Christmas surprise

Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado Revilla disclosed to Caveat that on December 25, she and her family will celebrate Christmas perhaps at Camp Crame with husband Sen. Bong Revilla, Jr. for the third consecutive year.

The lady mayor surmises that the occasion might be held without the usual accompanying merriment and warm bodies of the family of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada Ejercito who used to be confined next to Sen. Bong’s quarters.

But she’s optimistic Sen. Jinggoy might just pull them a surprise with his quick visit maybe minutes before Noche Buena. To this day, the senator on liberty still finds time to do their usual routine of workouts together to boost the morale of the other senator whom he has left behind in a manner of speaking.

Lani, however, thinks husband Bong is not the kind who would brood over his situation, adding that aside from religiously poring on his case and engaging in daily workouts, he gets his hands full to devoting most of his time into doing productive and creative activities like reading books, maintaining a journal, and conceptualizing story materials for screenplays.

Accordingly, Bong has come out finally with the blueprint of a screenplay of an action trilogy he wrote in his confinement to be acted out separately by their three sons, namely Luigi, Bryan, and the incumbent Cavite Vice-Governor Jolo Revilla.

The trilogy which dwells on the country’s drug-related issues has three award-winning and veteran directors to handle each episode, namely Joyce Bernal, Boy Vinarao, and another one which escaped her recall at the time of sharing this bit of news.

Lani is the first woman mayor of the City of Bacoor, and was previously congresswoman for the second district of Cavite City. She is now on her third stint as the city chief executive.

Bacoor to date has received at least three major awards – the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) bestowed on the city for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017; the Gold Award for Environmental Compliance Audit from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG); and the Tourism Excellence Award for Local Government from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“We worked on improving all areas of good local governance not just because we wanted to earn that precious seal, but more importantly because we wanted to uplift the lives of our constituents, specifically those who are less fortunate,” the mayor summed up.

She added that the SGLG Award is also a concrete proof of her fruitful partnership with Rep. Strike Revilla together with the untiring support of Vice-Mayor Karen Evaristo, including the councilors, barangay officials, and all government employees as well.

She pointed out that the Tourism Excellence Award was handed by the officials of DOT Region 4 A in recognition of the city government’s effective and continuing efforts to make Bacoor tourist-friendly. This is apart from preserving the integrity of the seafood items which have made the city popular.

The local government has also underscored the significant role that Bacoor has played in calling to mind to the old and young generation the country’s colorful history up to the unique position of being the Marching Band Capital of the Philippines.

She concluded that they are preparing exciting programs and activities in the area of tourism.

“We can’t wait to show the country how wonderful Bacoor is,” the mayor told Caveat.