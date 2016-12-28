‘Bong’ seeks furlough to visit ailing dad

Detained former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. is asking the Sandiganbayan’s First Division for a six-hour furlough spread over three days to visit his father at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City (Metro Manila).

Earlier, on December 14, the court granted his plea for a furlough so that he could visit former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. at the medical center after the latter was brought there.

Revilla Sr. was discharged but was again brought to the hospital and admitted on December 22, according to an urgent motion filed by the defense on December 28.

The motion said, “Distraught and deeply concerned about this another unfortunate development, [former]Senator Revilla [Jr.] again respectfully implores this Honorable Court’s kind consideration and compassion that he be allowed to visit and be with his ailing and weak father.”

Revilla Jr. is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City over plunder and graft charges filed against him and several others in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel scam.

He “feels it is his obligation to come to the aid of his father, who is very close to him, even by his mere presence, and cannot disregard a son’s natural urge and desire to visit and be with his ailing and weak father, and spend a few moments together, to provide former Senator Revilla Sr. the needed assurance and support,” the urgent motion said.

The defense then asked the court to let him visit his father “as soon as possible, (a) preferably on 28 or 29 December 2016, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; and (b) on 31 December 2016 and 1 January 2017, both at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., on such terms and conditions which this Honorable Court may impose.”

Revilla Sr. “is currently being treated and closely monitored” at the hospital and is expected to be confined until January 3, according to the urgent motion.