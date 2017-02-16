Bongbong to DILG? ‘No idea’ – Malacañang

Malacañang has belied rumors that former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is being groomed as the next secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Frankly, I don’t have any knowledge of that,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told reporters.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have not received anything [about the supposed appointment of Marcos as DILG head],” the Palace official added.

There have been speculations that President Rodrigo Duterte would invite Marcos to the Cabinet after the one-year ban on appointing losing candidates in the May 2016 elections expires.

Marcos ran for vice president in the national elections held last year but lost narrowly to former Camarines Sur representative Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Following Robredo’s victory, Marcos filed an electoral protest and alleged massive fraud.

In the previous Aquino administration, Robredo’s running mate, Manuel Roxas 2nd, led the DILG prior to his failed bid for the presidency last year. Roxas lost the vice-presidential race in 2010 and also filed an electoral protest against the winner, former Makati mayor Jejomar Binay.