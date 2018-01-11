Bongbong hits Justice Caguioa for ‘bias’ in poll protest

FORMER senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesdsay decried the “obvious bias” of Supreme Court Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa, the magistrate in charge of his election protest pending before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), against him and in favor of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay at Café Adriatico in Malate, Manila, Marcos said the series of decisions issued by the PET on his vice-presidential election protest clearly demonstrated the bias of Caguioa against him.

“It has now become fairly obvious that his resolutions are biased against me and biased in favor my oppositor,” he told journalists at the weekly forum.

Caguioa was appointed by former President Benigno Aquino 3rd. They were classmates from elementary to college at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Marcos noted that as early as April 2017, the PET gave him only two working days to pay his initial P36 million protest fee, during Holy Week of last year when all the banks were closed.

Despite this, he managed to comply with the required fee because under the PET Rules, his protest would be dismissed if he failed to pay on time.

Robredo did not to pay on the deadline set by the PET but Caguioa gave her an extension.

“My opponent was asked to pay P7 million for her counter-protest but she did not. She was given an extension. But she did not pay and it was deferred. The law states that if you don’t pay, your protest will be dismissed,” he said.

Robredo has yet to complete the payment of her deposit nine months after the deadline.

Another instance of Caguioa’s bias, Marcos claimed, was the handling of his motion concerning the decryption and printing of ballot images in the SD cards, a move that was originally opposed by Robredo’s camp.

Marcos said Caguioa granted his motion on the condition that he paid for all the costs involved for the decryption process. To date, Marcos has paid additional P7 million for the decryption costs.

Despite having paid for all the costs involved in the decryption and printing, Marcos said his legal team was still waiting for Caguioa’s order to give them the printed images — which has been ready since last year.

However, when Robredo asked for the soft copies of the ballot images, Caguioa immediately granted her request — without requiring her to pay a single centavo.

Still another instance was when Caguioa ordered the Marcos camp to produce 8,000 witnesses for his third cause of action (annulment of votes in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and Basilan) within a non-extendable period of five days.

However, after his legal team complied with the order and submitted the names of the 8,000 witnesses within the non-extendable five-day period, Caguioa merely deferred the resolution of his motion.

“It has been almost two years and we have not yet done a recount, not even a single ballot box has been retrieved. How can you say that it is correct for an issue as fundamental or basic as to the conduct of national elections to be kept hanging. The questions are still up in the air,” he pointed out.

Marcos said he found it strange that Romeo Macalintal, lead counsel of his opponent, kept on issuing unsolicited advise that he should run for the Senate in 2019 and forego his election protest.

“Why will I do that? I was already elected vice president. If they have nothing to hide, they should do everything in their power to let the recount begin,” he said.