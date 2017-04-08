Bonifacio Drive closed for flood control project

The northbound section Bonifacio Drive and P. Burgos Street in Port Area, Manila will be completely closed starting April 12 for the installation of a reinforced concrete box culvert, the Department of Public Works and Highways announced on Friday.

The DPWH said, it will take advantage of the Holy Week break to rush the construction works on the P62.7-million project that will minimize flooding around the vicinity of Manila City Hall.

“This Lenten break, when traffic is light in the metropolis, we will install two rows of 27-lineal meter long, 60-inch diameter reinforced concrete box culvert. These are big drainage structures that can handle huge amounts of floodwaters in the low-lying areas,” Melvin Navarro, DPWH-NCR director said in a statement.

The road will be re-opened to vehicles on April 17.

After this, the southbound section of Bonifacio Drive and P. Burgos Street will be closed on three consecutive weekends beginning April 22 to May 9 for the same construction works. Two lanes of this busy artery will be closed from 7-8 a.m. every Saturday until Tuesday.

Navarro said the DPWH has already coordinated with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority as well as Meralco and Maynilad.

The DPWH flood control project is expected to be completed in July.