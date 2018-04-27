Bonifacio Global City, kingdom of traffic misrule

ON February 26, I wrote the following letter to the Bonifacio Estates Service Corp., addressed to Ms Armi Bacaron, the operations manager:

“On February 21 at about 9 p.m., I was coming from the Arya Building in Bonifacio proceeding towards McKinley Road to travel to my home in Mandaluyong. My driver and I have taken this route many times as we have regular evening meetings at the Arya Building.

“But on February 21 there were plastic barriers (unlighted) on the usual road towards McKinley for which we had to turn right and look for another way to get to the direction we wanted, which was McKinley.

“Seeing an intersection on the left to go back to the direction we wanted, my driver made a u-turn and got to the side of the road needed for our purpose. After the full u-turn and some paces forward, out of the darkness came two Bonifacio security guards flagging us down for an illegal maneuver.

“Let me stop here and mention that if you arbitrarily change traffic rules/directions, there should be an instruction of where or what to use to go to where you intend. In this case, there was nothing, just a plastic barrier, no lights and no notice or sign of where to proceed.

“Then, if the intersection that was open was not to be used for a u-turn, it should have had plastic barriers there to show the driver coming from the first No Entry barrier that it was not to be used for a u-turn. Note that both traffic areas were unlighted.

“The security guards were lying in ambush, which is nothing but entrapment. They knew that drivers would be looking for a way to get back to the direction they wanted but instead of standing by that intersection where u-turn is not allowed and signaling no entry, they chose to let the hapless motorist take it and then pounce.

“They claimed there was a reflectorized sign saying no u-turn but on closer look that sign was way after the turn, obviously for the trap to work.

“Security guards are not allowed to take drivers’ licenses and I questioned them about it but they claimed they were deputized. If security guards are deputized (something which gated subdivisions no longer allow for their guards and much less confiscate licenses), why are you the exception?

“All I can interpret from the above is that you allow these so-called deputized security guards to conduct entrapment operations on hapless motorists who are without any warning subjected to the whims of your traffic alterations.

“I understand that under the rules of traffic enforcement, signs must be clear and in the appropriate place and at night should be well-lighted. As well, no traffic enforcer can be hiding in the shadows to emerge only upon a traffic violation. Lastly, if they are security guards deputized to enforce traffic rules, they must show a mission order specifically giving them the authority.

“Your security guards (the one who signed the TVR is listed as T/L Adobo, J.T. with MVPSTMO-41622) showed no mission order; they ambushed us after the so-called traffic violation citing a sign way beyond where the intersection was. Moreover, it took T/L Adobo all of 20 minutes to write out the traffic violation receipt. If he is not up to the job, he should not be doing it. But more realistically, I have been told that is to give time to the victimized motorist to try and compromise. I believe this opinion has more than a grain of truth to it.

“I can only conclude that they acted with malice and venality in classic entrapment operation which was aided and abetted, presciently or not by the Bonifacio Estate Services.

“I think I am entitled to an explanation for this behavior under your auspices as you are the responsible party who has set up the circumstances that have led to this victimization of hapless motorists using your roads.”

As of April 23 (the day this column was written), after many promises to reply, the Bonifacio Estate Services Corp., had not done so. Note that my letter was sent at the end of February and it is now almost the end of April.

Furthermore, I have heard of more intimidating and/or bullying behavior by these Bonifacio security guards. One friend who lives there said his driver was turning left as usual at a certain street when he was surrounded by about four security guards claiming that he had violated a traffic rule and using threatening body language. Apparently, whimsical changes of traffic rules is one of their stunts. Another motorist was also stopped and cited for an illegal maneuver as he was turning left where he usually turned left for years. Another example, perhaps not of just of whimsicality but of malice to set up an entrapment.

Meanwhile, the consensus is that Bonifacio Global City, for all its modernity, newness and expansive view of itself, is one of the worst traffic areas in Metro Manila. Their traffic rules are more successful for entrapment than a smooth and quick ride. Their security guards are using the obvious tried and true way to venality. So, watch those bushes and keep away from dark places in this Kingdom of Traffic Darkness. And its managers do not know how to reply to letters of complaint.

* * *

After I had filed this column, a letter from Bonifacio Estate Services arrived (literally two months after mine requesting a reply), saying that their traffic signages were clear and not whimsically changed, that their security guards do not engage in entrapment activities. They even produced a mission order for security guard Adobo, who mystifyingly did not produce it when questioned during the “incident” (as against “entrapment” which is not in the vocabulary of Bonifacio Estates). This, they said, was the result of their “investigation” where they also gratuitously stated that security guard Adobo was alone that night. Well, he was not, he had a companion also in uniform next to an official security car. I saw him, my driver saw him. One more word to add to their limited vocabulary – “intimidation.” So, the investigation was not thorough or real, or someone was not being honest. Caveat emptor when driving the Global City’ s streets.