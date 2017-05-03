BONNET-WEARING GUNMEN KILLED POLICEMAN

A police officer was gunned down by suspects wearing bonnets at the corner of Garcia Avenue (C-5) and East Service Road in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City. The victim – Police Officer 3 Romeo Palconit Jr. – died on the spot from multiple gun shot wounds on Tuesday afternoon. He was assigned with Pasay City Police Traffic Bureau. Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., Southern Police District director, has ordered Supt. Allen Ocden, acting Taguig city police station, to conduct a follow-up operation to hunt the suspects who escaped on motorcycle. Probers said the gunman made sure Palconit was dead as suggested by a number of gunshot wounds he sustained.

Nelson S. Badilla