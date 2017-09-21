BONUS BUYS

Acer

Acer Philippines, the technology and innovation leader, has gotten into the holiday spirit early, rolling out promo goodies before the holiday season. For every purchase of an Acer projector, Acer Aspire i3-powered laptop or desktop, it promises a duffel bag or backpack, and both for every purchase of an i5-powered, i7-powered or all-in-one Acer Aspire laptop or desktop. In addition, a Salvatore Mann sling bag, sold exclusively at SM and designed especially for this Acer special, awaits SM Advantage, SM Prestige and BDO Rewards card holders.

The offer runs until October 15.