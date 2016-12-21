What bonus? Palace says no cash gifts for police

THERE will be no hefty cash bonuses for the top brass of the Philippine National Police (PNP), a Palace official announced on Tuesday.

In a news conference, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella denied that top police officials were set to receive cash gifts from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“It has not been given and apparently it is not forthcoming,” Abella told reporters.

On Monday, PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa announced that PNP generals would get cash gifts of 100,000 to P400,000, depending on how may stars were on their insignias. Other key officers were to get P50,000.

The PNP chief said the cash gifts would likely be taken from the President’s intelligence fund.

“’Wag na kayong magtanong saan galing. Basta `di `yan galing sa drugs. Galing `yan siguro sa intelligence fund ng Presidente [Don’t ask where it came from. But I tell you, it’s not from drugs. I suppose it comes from the President’s intelligence fund],” de la Rosa told reporters.

On Tuesday, however, the PNP chief said the bonuses “did not come.”

De la Rosa said the media were partly to blame for asking about the source of the huge bonuses.

“Let’s wait, let’s not demand, let’s not insist. Maybe they (Malacañang) said, ‘You’re causing trouble,” de la Rosa said in Filipino during the turnover rites for the new director of the PNP Logistic Support Service in Camp Crame.

De la Rosa said he might instead give the police officials a sack of rice each.

GMA News however reported on Tuesday that a PNP official had admitted to receiving the cash gift after Monday’s announcement. The money was given in cash, and did not go through the payroll, GMA News said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had no idea if officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would get the same special bonus.

“I don’t know if we will be getting the same, the President has yet to visit us. But it is up to him whether or not he will give us such special bonus,” Lorenzana told reporters at the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City, where he gave gifts to wounded soldiers.

Asked if he expected the President to make such announcement during the AFP anniversary today, Lorenzana said: “I hope, I hope.”

WITH REPORTS FROM ANTHONY VARGAS AND FERNAN MARASIGAN