Books that b(l)oom with heart and humor

THE past several years have seen an apparent increase in the number of books of plays being published.

Granted, the country’s major publishers have never stopped publishing them, but the fact more Filipino playwrights are taking the initiative—or being persuaded—to have their plays published after these were staged seems to be a main reason for the boomlet.

Among local publishers, the University of Santo Tomas Publishing House deserves special attention for consistently publishing such books, enriching not only Philippine literature and its faithful readers, but also Philippine theater and its tireless practitioners. This year, the publishing house released three books of plays that it is yet to formally launch as of this writing. These are Liza Magtoto’s “Bienvenida de Soltera,” Nicolas “Nick” Pichay’s “Maxie” and Em Mendez’s “Anagnorisis.”

The three books are quite special. Not only are these penned by Palanca award-winning playwrights, but for Magtoto and Mendez, it’s also their first collections. Also noteworthy is that all three dramatists are members of the Writer’s Bloc, the Manila-based group of emerging and established Filipino playwrights that is one of the organizers of the highly regarded Virgin Labfest.

“Bienvenida de Soltera” gathers three of Liza’s full-length plays, all Palanca prize-winners: “Despedida de Soltera” (1999), about a thirtysomething woman whose independence and singlehood constantly face unwelcome scrutiny from family and friends; “Agnoia” (2002), an adaptation of Eli Rueda Guieb 3rd’s unconventional short story “Horoscope” that focuses on 11 people dealing with love and loss and who are only identified by their zodiac signs; and “’Nay Isa” (2006), about Teresa Magbanua, the Iloilo province-born revolutionary general who was often called the “Visayan Joan of Arc.”

In his foreword, Liza’s mentor, the late author Rene Villanueva, wrote that “Bienvenida de Soltera” offers ample proof of her amazing sensibility that makes her deserving to be among the best Filipino playwrights today. He noted how sharply she captures the shape and soul of her thoroughly contemporary characters and how solidly she nails the sounds, rhythms and vocabularly of contemporary Philippine society.

“Liza Magtoto is not just a promising playwright; her plays prove that she has already arrived,” Rene wrote of her in Filipino.

Like Liza, Nick is also a playwright who has long arrived on the scene, and how. His idiosyncratic sense of humor and uncommon view of the world shine through in such works as “Bilog,” “Ang Henerala,” the Centennial Literary Prize-winning “Almanac for a Revolution,” and Palanca award-winners “Psychedelia Apokalypsis” and “Isang Araw sa Karnabal.” And he shows those same qualities—and more—in his latest book.

Adapted from Michiko Yamamoto’s screenplay of the beloved 2005 coming-of-age feature “Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros,” “Maxie” tells the story of a flamboyant gay preteen belonging to a loving family of macho petty criminals in Manila’s Sampaloc district who falls for the handsome and honest new policeman in his area. It’s the perfect companion to “Maxie the Musicale: The Alboom,” the independently produced soundtrack album released a few years ago.

Bit by Bit Co.’s production of “Maxie” received much critical acclaim when it was first staged in 2013. In his review for the ABS-CBN News website, Vladimir Bunoan wrote that the musical “proved to be much more satisfying, compared to the big Broadway extravaganzas being mounted at the same time by more established theater groups.”

He noted that Nick and “director Dexter Santos were able to fashion a musical that celebrates and embraces its gayness, while painting a larger picture about the complexities of Philippine society and the importance of family among Filipinos.”

“’Maxie the Musical’ is not just about entertainment, even if it works hard to please its primary audience. There is a depth of emotion behind it that ultimately inspires and gives hope. In short, it has everything that one wants to experience in a stage musical,” he added.

In his theater roundup for that year, the Philippine Daily Inquirer’s theater editor Gibbs Cadiz called the production “terrifically hardworking and entertaining,” and described Nick’s libretto as “sinewy.”

A gay preteen in a family of virile men is also at the center of one of the one-act plays in “Anagnorisis.” That’s “Ang Unang Regla ni John,” which depicts the title character as dreading to grow hair on his private parts and being fascinated by pictures of the hairless bodies of women posted in his father’s barbershop. In another review, Bunoan called the work “a fine vignette that could blossom into a modern stage classic.”

Also in “Anagnorisis” are “Ambong Abo,” which focuses on an old copra farmer claiming to be the son of Bicol mythical figures Daragang Magayon and Handyong, and how his two daughters cope with his claims; “Barbie Girls;” and “Ang Nanay Kong Ex-NPA,” which Em co-wrote with Genevieve Asenjo, about a young woman’s reunion with her estranged mother and the old wounds and questions it inevitably brings up.

If there’s anything curious about “Anagnorisis,” it’s the exclusion of Em’s Palanca award-winning full-length play “The Son of Ashes”—said to be an expanded English version of “Ambong Abo”—and insufficient production notes on the plays (i.e., the names of the actors and directors involved, which is standard practice), all of which debuted at the Virgin Labfest.

Despite this, the collection’s merits cannot be denied. Award-winning historian and playwright Jose Victor “Vic” Torres, described Em’s plays as “slices of lives that range from the dark humor and pathos of reality to the funny and absurd side of fantasy and imagination.”

For her part, Virgin Labfest production manager and writer Nikki Garde-Torres wrote that the works “courageously tackles difficult subjects in language and dialgoue, which goes from the hilariously slaptick to heavy pathos.”

If nothing else, the publication of these books offers additional proof of the ongoing revitalization that Philippine theater is experiencing now. It also offers encouragement to other playwrights, among them Layeta Bucoy, Allan Lopez and Dingdong Novenario, to come out with their own book of plays and contribute to the growth of Philippine drama.

All three books are available at the University of Santo Tomas Bookstore and at leading bookstores.