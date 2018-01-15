Books to help kids be helpful and healthy

To say that the Internet has a huge impact on children is an understatement. Nowadays, children use the Internet not only for entertainment but for learning as well.

Nevertheless, parents still have other tools they can use in teaching values to their kids. A helpful tool is a good book that children will enjoy reading. But with so many children’s books available in the bookstores, it can be a challenge for parents to choose the right book.

Hiyas, OMF Literature’s imprint for children’s books, assists parents by publishing books that help children form healthy habits and grow in Godly character.

A popular Hiyas series is the “Dee the Bee” series written by Joyce Piap-Go and illustrated by Maria Cristina Sison. The series helps kids develop positive values, stay healthy, and take care of the environment.

In “Bee Helpful,” the seventh title in the series, Dee the Bee teaches young kids practical life skills they will need when they grow up, including lessons on how to be diligent, independent and kind.

The book also encourages adults to help kids nurture a caring and helping attitude by “deliberately creating opportunities for them to act compassionately.”

“Dyaran! Ang Kambal na Hebigat!” (Tada! The Heavyweight Twins!) by pediatrician and writer Luis “Tito Dok” Gatmaitan introduces the topic of weight management and good eating habits to children.

Meanwhile, the twenty-first title in the bestselling “Mga Kuwento ni Tito Dok (Stories of Uncle Doc)” series, Ang Kambal na Hebigat not only addresses obesity in children but also gives tips on how parents can help their kids have proper weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The book features the fun illustrations of Mike Amante.

Finally, “Dirty ’Yan, Judy Ann! (That’s Dirty, Judy Ann!),” is the second title in “Oki Dok!” the new health series by “Tito Dok” specially written for younger kids.

With adorable illustrations by Cy Vendivil, Oki Dok! features fun and simple stories that address the health and hygiene concerns of preschoolers. In the book, Tito Dok explains the value of cleanliness through the endless—but loving—reminders of a mother obsessed with being clean.

All three titles are available at National Book Store, OMF Lit Bookshop, Passages, and other leading bookstores nationwide.