Books to inspire

Choong Wai Hong lets us in on two books currently absorbing his attention. They both share interesting assumptions.

• When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi, Foreword by Abraham Verghese

It’s about: a young physician at the peak of life and his career, who discovers that he has cancer. Roles are changed, and the doctor becomes the patient. He writes about the last years of his life and inspires. Published posthumously by Random House.

Choong’s takeaway: It shows you the importance of being in the “now.” You just never know what’s going to happen next. You could just cross the street and something could happen.

• Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone by Satya Nadella and Greg Shaw and Jill Tracie Nichols. Foreword by Bill Gates.

It’s about: In this short book, current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s experience of rebuilding the experience of rebuilding the company’s culture, trying to answer whether it is possible to co-exist with robots in an increasingly AI (artificial intelligence)-driven world as well as his own personal journey working for this iconic organization and leading it into a challenging future.

Choong’s takeaway: At different points in your life, it’s good to step back and reflect. What’s important is not to fall into a sense of complacency or get blindsided by being in a comfort zone. A change in direction can be a good thing.