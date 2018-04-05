THE really funny thing about the attacks staged by the Yellows on the Duterte administration is that they always boomerang on them. Take the MRT-3, for example.

The thing is, the rolling stock of the Metro Rail Transit 3 was nearly doubled by the government, from the “normal” eight (sometimes six) train sets of four coaches each to 15 trains. That’s bound to make an immediate and impressive impact on the public transport situation, from lessening the daily suffering and anxiety of the estimated 500,000 commuters who take the MRT-3 to easing vehicular traffic on Edsa.

The incontrovertible fact, on the third day of the resurrection from the dead of the much-maligned main commuter rail system after the Holy Week break yesterday, is that arrival intervals and those unconscionably long queues have been noticeably shortened and more riders have been served by the simple deployment of more trains by the Department of Transportation. And what was done was not some arcane sorcery but simple maintenance and parts replacement by the old reliable partnership of Japanese firms Sumitomo and Mitsubishi, both of which maintained the MRT-3 for its first 12 years until the duo was unceremoniously kicked out in 2012.

Now, from the usual low of 350,000 commuters who got to use the Edsa line right before the repairs and parts replacement, the transportation department is seriously looking at serving 750,000 people a day. And the current 15 train sets only represent 70 percent the full capacity of commuters served, if all the existing rolling stock is brought online.

Of course, the usual critics are carping that the reason for the newfound reliability of the MRT-3 and the eased-up Edsa traffic is because many people have still not returned from their Holy Week vacations and many schools have already started their breaks. The criticism is invalid and must be dismissed as the consuelo de bobo of people who allowed the previous administration to destroy the country’s most important commuter rail line so that the lucrative contract to maintain the system and procure its parts could be distributed to the favorites of President Noynoy Aquino.

It’s long been documented that Aquino allowed his two transportation secretaries, Mar Roxas and Jose Emilio Abaya, to boot out Sumitomo and Mitsubishi on the grounds that their contracts were expensive. But what these two did was to nearly bring the system to its knees by awarding the chopped-up maintenance contracts that were given out after the Japanese left to a succession of incompetent rent-seekers and carpetbaggers – and Aquino could only defend their actions by saying that traffic on Edsa was actually a sign of economic progress and that the increase in population made the chronic congestion in and constant breakdown of the MRT’s old coaches what it was.

Turns out, all the MRT needed was real, honest-to-goodness maintenance and repair. And when the old rails are rehabilitated and replaced to allow the use of the heavier Dalian coaches purchased by Aquino and his men, the lines at the MRT stations can be expected to disappear entirely.

I must emphasize that Aquino inherited a perfectly good MRT-3 system when he took over. Upon his assumption to office, the bus companies plying Edsa routes were routinely running at half-empty and traffic along the main circumferential highway never reached Noynoy levels, as we came to know them in just a couple of years.

Like Benito Mussolini, Gloria Arroyo knew that making the trains run was key to her staying in power. And the fact that Roxas is not in Malacañang today is karmic justice, given how he presided over the wanton looting that started when he took over the transportation department.

There is nothing left for the critics of President Rodrigo Duterte to attack the current government for as far as the MRT-3 is concerned. After all, every day that the DoTr improves the train line only highlights how Aquino and his men plundered the public transportation system, never mind if the welfare, safety and convenience of millions of Filipinos were all thrown out of the train window.

Which is not the same as saying, of course, that the critics will stop. They will just move on to some other issue where they think Duterte may look vulnerable.

And I’m betting that, if you have half a brain, you will see that any new dirt the Yellows turn up will only expose how they and their cronies messed things up big time. Just like the MRT-3.

* * *

The situation at the National Food Authority Council has become untenable. And the only solution I can see is the firing of Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., the designated head of the national food program’s highest policy-making body.

I’ve already reported about how the NFAC headed by Evasco (which is different from the NFA headed by Administrator Jason Aquino) dug its heels and refused to import cheap rice for the agency since last year. This blatant act of insubordination already cost the job of one of Evasco’s undersecretaries, who was memorably fired by the president during a press conference.

The refusal of the NFAC to import (or, rather, its refusal to import through official government-to-government channels) directly contravened an order from Duterte to do so. Now NFAC keeps trying to blame NFA’s Aquino for the loss of cheap rice stocks when the policy-making body can’t even comply with a simple directive from the president himself.

The NFA’s mandate is to dispose of its stocks, either in the open market when prices are high (to intervene in the market) or in times of calamity, when supply is tight and the quick deployment of rice stocks is necessary in stricken areas. NFAC’s job is to allow importation – or not – depending on its discretion or upon the instruction of its head, the president, whose stand-in at the agency is Evasco.

Aquino’s agency did what it is mandated to do. Evasco simply ignored directs order from the president.

Who do you think is going to be out of a job soon?