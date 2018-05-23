Boorish on runways

THE 21st century has altered the architecture of national priorities. Projects categorized in the “can wait” status a few decades back are now deemed to be imperatives. For example, the need to build additional runways in areas where they matter most. The construction of airports, which have runways as their heart and soul, is now mentioned in the same breath as roads, bridges and classrooms.

The past century saw runways as part of the secondary needs, placed on the list of national priorities way below irrigation dams and farm-to-market roads. Then, something changed. The new century saw tourism rise up as a major economic generator. Plus this fact: Mobility is now regarded as the fourth rail of a democracy and it is the state’s responsibility to build all the required infrastructure to ensure the citizens’ freedom to move and travel. Air travel, more of a necessity now, is part and parcel of mobility.

Vince Dizon, the head of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), summed up what we can call the “runway gap” in the starkest terms possible – though his point of reference was the gap on international gateways. He said: “In Luzon, we have two runways for 50 million people and eight million tourists.” Let us repeat that – two runways (one at NAIA and one at Clark) for 50 million people and 8 million tourists.

So, we have to build them, he said, and we have to build them fast, referring to the imperative of building more runways. A few decades back, such declarations fell into the category of wish lists. Now, the need for more runways is a statement of official seriousness and purpose.

So, when a very prominent lawmaker, Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., threw a temper tantrum over the modernization work at the Naga Airport in the town of Pili in that province, the reaction from the institutions and people that see airport modernization as a national must, a national urgency, was this: What? Was he in over his head?

Andaya is no ordinary congressman. He served in the cabinet as budget secretary. He has an in-depth grasp of national direction and priorities. He sat in many a cabinet meeting that defined tourism not just as an important economic sector but a very vital one. He is very well aware of the macros and the micros of the national development agenda, including the need to build those runways where they are needed.

So, why did he and his posse allegedly rush into the airport clearing operation for the Pili project on April 18 and came close to strangling the poor clearing crew? No, allegedly is not the proper word here. Andaya and his posse were caught on video harassing the airport clearing crew, cussing and shoving and threatening the poor airport clearing crew. He was shown close to physically strangling a hapless member of the airport clearing crew.

The complaint filed by the crew with the police was a virtual and a lurid narrative of a powerful man using his political perch to inflict harm on ordinary citizens and stop a priority project of the state. Andaya ’s motivation could only be politics. He hates the political family supporting the project and any positive impact the airport modernization would have on the political family he hates once the project is completed.

The Pili project is even outside of Andaya’s own congressional district and that made his virtual invasion of the airport modernization site more brazen.

An emailed backgrounder said that the provincial government of Camarines Sur signed the airport modernization project with the Department of Transportation in November 2016 yet. An initial budget of P406 million was allotted for the modernization project. It was part of the projects under “ Build, Build, Build.”

As expected, airport modernizations and expansions that require additional land go through the so-called “ Narita syndrome,” in reference to the building of Tokyo’s Narita Airport and the long-drawn opposition to the project from Japanese rice farmers dislocated by the airport construction.

The Pili airport modernization went through that initial, troubled phase. A ruling from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) with jurisdiction over the Pili area had, however, thrown its full support to the airport modernization project.

The affected residents and landowners have been ordered not to exercise their rights over their lands and vacate the areas for the government airport modernization. The only issue being resolved is just compensation for the affected farmers and landowners.

Malacañang’s point man for the Bicol region, the presidential adviser on Bicol affairs, has lamented the intrusion of partisan politics into an airport project. Marvel Clavecilla, the presidential adviser, said the airport modernization is vital to the region’s trade, travel and tourism. Naga is a trade, tourism and educational hub and the airport expansion and modernization will boost the trade, tourism and education sectors.

Sabotage the project and the whole Bicol region would suffer, he said. And Mr. Andaya should have known better.

In an ideal world, airport modernizations should get support from all over. And get multi-partisan support, meaning support from politicians of all persuasions and stripes. A region like Bicol, a region struggling to catch up with the development wave that has lifted many other regions of Luzon, should have the kind of leaders divided by politics but solidly behind well-thought-out infrastructure projects.

Andaya’s temper tantrum over the Pili project showed an out-of-touch leader with hardly any care for the dreams and hopes of the Bicol region.